Sensex (1.06%)
65621.28 + 687.41
Nifty (1.12%)
19661.40 + 217.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
6402.30 + 101.70
Nifty Midcap (0.92%)
41387.40 + 377.70
Nifty Bank (0.78%)
44235.70 + 344.45
Heatmap

India core to our products and services: JPMorgan Chase CIO Lori Beer

Even in terms of its technology investment, the US recessionary trend has not impacted it, she said. Its tech budgets over the period have only been increasing, Beer added

Lori Beer
Premium

Lori Beer, chief information officer, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 3:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

For Lori Beer, chief information officer (CIO), JPMorgan Chase & Co, largest bank in the US, India is a big part of the organisation’s global technology footprint and is core to its products and services.

This is evident from the fact that in less than two months since JPMorgan & Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon visited India, Beer has come here to see the recently opened centres in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

“What is different for me this year are our new centres and to be able to come and see the vibrancy, and connectedness is great. We have a global tech vision that supports our businesses. And India is a huge part of our global tech footprint,” Beer told

Also Read

'America's natural ally': Five things JPMorgan chief Dimon said about India

As competition intensifies, UB attempts market expansion in premium segment

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase ordeal echoes Princess Diana's fate

Indian bonds, and rupee surge post inclusion in JPMorgan EM bond index

Accenture to transform beer company Bira91's technology platform

GMR group to raise Rs 3,200 cr loan for developing Vizag int'l airport

Open to acquisitions in health, personal care categories: Dabur Chairman

American Towers set to sell loss-making India ops for $2.2 billion

IIM Ahmedabad study finds significant improvement in firms post IBC

Balaji Motion Pictures join hands with TVF for multiple feature projects

Topics : JPMorgan Chase & Co Digital banking Bengaluru Mumbai

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBirsa Munda Jayanti800 OTT ReleaseIND vs NZ Playing 11WhatsAppIND vs NZ LIVE SCOREWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon