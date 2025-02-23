India is becoming a key revenue market for Publicis Sapient: Sanjay Menon

India has become a revenue-generating market for the French digital business transformation company Publicis Sapient, which works with global capability centres (GCCs) of multinationals looking to establish a presence in the country.

Publicis started operating in India at the turn of the century but it was mainly from a strategic talent base, catering to its clients such as Lufthansa, Nissan, and Carrefour. It currently has more than 10,000 employees in the country, almost half of its global headcount.

"GCCs are one of our high growth businesses and over the recent past, we are looking at India as a revenue-generating market