Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Indian automakers post rise in August sales ahead of festive season

In the passenger vehicles (PV) category, sales for Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra and Mahindra grew 16.4% and 25%, respectively, for the month compared to a year earlier

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Rama Venkat
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Top Indian automakers on Friday posted an increase in passenger and commercial vehicle sales for August, as optimistic dealers loaded up vehicles ahead of the festive season.
In the passenger vehicles (PV) category, sales for Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra and Mahindra grew 16.4% and 25%, respectively, for the month compared to a year earlier. Tata Motors, however, posted a 3.5% decline in PV sales.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki scaled to a record high during the day. The automaker reported total sales of 189,082 units in August, its highest ever monthly sales volume, led by continued strong demand and launch of new models in the fast-growing sport-utility vehicles (SUV) segment.
Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company reported a 5% increase in sales, while Bajaj Auto registered a decline of 31%. Eicher Motors' total motorcycles sales grew 11%.
Two-wheeler sales provide a glimpse of the financial health of India's rural economy and demand in the country's largest consumption segment, which mostly comprises of lower middle-income households.

Also Read

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

In India, it's advantage Tesla as Chinese automakers face scrutiny

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Ola Electric registers over 400% growth in Aug; gears up for festive season

Delhi HC raps Go First's RP for not complying with inspection order

Jupiter Life Line Hospital announces IPO, plans to mop up Rs 869 crore

Vedanta lobbied covertly to weaken key environmental regulations: OCCRP

Reliance Retail Ventures in talks with investors to raise another $2.5 bn

Mahindra Logistics signs pact with Flipkart for heavy commercial vehicles

"Medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments are holding very strong, while passenger vehicles have started showing good traction after a pause," said Amit Hiranandani, automobile sector lead analyst at brokerage SMIFS.
In general, August and September are inventory-filling months, with wholesale numbers looking reasonably good as most dealers are optimistic across segments due to upcoming festivals, he added.
In the commercial vehicles (CV) segment, sales volumes for Eicher Motors' trucks and buses climbed 30.4% year-on-year in August.
CV sales for Ashok Leyland and Tata Motors rose 9% and 4.9%, respectively.
However, Escorts Kubota said tractor sales - indicative of demand in the rural economy and the state of farm incomes - declined 2.1% in August, partly due to deficient monsoons.
The Nifty auto index settled 1.65% higher after the data was released.
Below is a list of overall sales figures for August from some of India's leading auto companies:
Manufacturer Vehicle Sales Y/Y Growth
(units) (%)
Maruti Suzuki India 189,082 14.5
Mahindra and Mahindra 70,350 19
Tata Motors 78,010 -1.06
Bajaj Auto 341,648 -15
Eicher Motors Motorcycles 77,583 11
Eicher Motors Trucks and 6,239 27.5
Buses
Ashok Leyland 15,576 10
TVS Motors 345,848 3.6
Mahindra and Mahindra Farm 21,676 1
Equipment
 
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Automakers Maruti Suzuki Auto

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon