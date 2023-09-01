Reliance Retail Ventures in talks with investors to raise another $2.5 bn

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), the retail arm of Reliance Industries, is in talks to raise another $2.5 billion.

This round, if it goes through, comes directly after it raised $1 billion in August from Qatar Investment Authority for a 0.99 per cent stake, which valued the country’s largest retailer at a pre-money equity value of Rs 8.278 lakh crore.

According to a Reuters report, the company intends to raise $2.5 billion, which is part of a combined target of $3.5 billion, and plans to complete this exercise by the end of the quarter. The QIA investment is already part of the total fund-raise target.

RRVL is yet to respond to Business Standard’s email query on this fund raise.

At Reliance Industries' annual general meeting held on Monday, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, told investors that several marquee global strategic and financial investors have shown strong interest in Reliance Retail.

“In less than three years, the valuation of Retail has almost doubled, notwithstanding the intervening Covid-19 pandemic. Based on this valuation, Reliance Retail, had it been listed, would have ranked among the Top 4 companies in India and Top 10 retailers globally,” he told shareholders at the AGM.

He also said that as India grows from a $2,500 per-capita economy to a $10,000 per-capita economy, Reliance Retail will be its fastest-growing business in revenues and Ebitda.

In its previous funding round in 2020, the company raised an aggregate amount of Rs 47,265 crore, which was done at a pre-equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. It raised funds from investors which included Silver Lake, Mubadala, General Atlantic, KKR among others.

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,500 stores across various formats of retailing and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, and pharma. It has also partnered with over 3 million merchants through its new commerce initiative.

RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 260,364 crore ($31.7 billion) and net profit of Rs 9,181 crore ($1.1 billion) in FY23.

At its AGM, Isha Ambani, director at Reliance Industries, told shareholders,

“We have invested over $10 billion in the past two years, focusing on building integration, growing in-house brands, and improving supply chain networks.”

She also said that it crossed a milestone of 100 crore transactions, which was up 42 per cent compared to last year. Its stores saw footfalls of more than 78 crore, and the number of registered customers grew to nearly 25 crore.