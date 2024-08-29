Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / IndiGo cofounder Gangwal sells $1.3 bn worth stake near record high

IndiGo cofounder Gangwal sells $1.3 bn worth stake near record high

Gangwal has a fortune of $6.9 billion after adding $1.8 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with one-third of that move coming in the past 10 days alone

Rakesh Gangwal

Gangwal, 71, sold a similar number of shares in March for $820 million.

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Advait Palepu and Julia Fioretti

The billionaire co-founder of IndiGo, Rakesh Gangwal, sold nearly $1.3 billion worth of shares in the airline’s operator InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. a day after they closed at a record high. 
 
Shares in India’s leading airline climbed 92 per cent over the past year and closed at a record high of 4,859.85 rupees ($57.94) Wednesday. Gangwal and the Chinkerpoo Family Trust sold 22.5 million shares at 4,714.90 rupees each in a block equity sale, according to a filing, representing 30 per cent of his IndiGo stake. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The number of shares offered was raised from 14.7 million, and priced at a premium to the floor price. IndiGo’s shares fell as much as 3 per cent Thursday — the most since Aug. 5. 

Gangwal, 71, sold a similar number of shares in March for $820 million. 

Gangwal has a fortune of $6.9 billion after adding $1.8 billion this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with one-third of that move coming in the past 10 days alone. 

Thursday’s deal is the third-largest block equity sale in the country this year after ITC Ltd. and Indus Towers Ltd. As Indian equity benchmarks reach new highs promoters are choosing to take some profits from legacy investments.

A graduate of the India Institute of Technology Kanpur and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Gangwal announced his resignation from the board of InterGlobe Aviation in February 2022, saying he would gradually reduce his stake in the company over the next five years.

“While new investors should benefit from the potential future growth in the company’s share price, a gradual reduction of my stake should also allow me to benefit from some of the upside. Like any plan, future events may impact my current thinking,” he said.

More From This Section

Suraksha group

Suraksha Group earmarks 2,552 acre of land for Jaypee Infratech lenders

Tata group

Tata shelves plans for IPO of media unit after buying out Temasek

ODA class

Edtech firm ODA Class raises $500K from Singapore, China-based investors

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

M3M India, OYO sign agreement to launch 'SUNDAY' branded hotel in Gurugram

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

JSW Neo Energy bags additional 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project from MSEDCL


IndiGo is the largest airline in India with a domestic market share of 62 per cent in July, while closest rival Air India Ltd. had 14 per cent, according to government data. Its $22 billion market value puts it among the world’s biggest airlines, including Delta Air Lines Inc and Ryanair Holdings Plc.

Earlier this month, it introduced business class offerings to tap India’s burgeoning wealth, looking to bolster its services against Air India and Vistara, which are undergoing a merger.

“IndiGo remains in the driver’s seat, with new avenues of growth,” analysts Prateek Kumar and Raghav Malik at Jefferies wrote in a note last week.

Gangwal co-founded IndiGo Airlines in 2006 with Rahul Bhatia.

Before the latest sale, Gangwal owned 19 per cent of the airline directly and through a trust, according to filings.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were the placement agents.

Also Read

IndiGo, after placing the world's largest aircraft order for 500 A320neo family planes in June last year and another order for 30 A350 wide-body planes in April this year, is reportedly in talks with ATR for another 100 planes for its burgeoning regi

How IndiGo lures you: Gender-neutral seat, biz class, loyalty plan and more

Travel Insurance

Planning to travel by air during festivals? Your tickets may be costlier

Exam

News updates: UGC NET 2024 cancelled; new exam dates to be announced soon

IndiGo, IndiGo Airlines, IndiGo aircraft

Heatwave grounds IndiGo flight, delayed 4 hours due to high temperatures

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch, June 18: Vodafone Idea, IndiGo, LIC, Pidilite Industries

Topics : Airline IndiGo IndiGo Airline sector airline industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon