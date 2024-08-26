How IndiGo lures you: Gender-neutral seat, biz class, loyalty plan and more

India's largest airline, IndiGo, is now making strides towards inclusivity by introducing a gender-neutral option for passengers during the booking process. IndiGo will soon offer the honorific 'Mx' option at the time of booking for passengers and that will provide a choice for transgenders who do not want to identify themselves.

Air India Express and Vistara already offer the 'Mx' option for passengers at the time of booking tickets.

The airline also aims to double the number of employees with disabilities, further enhancing its commitment to inclusivity.

IndiGo has also been consistently introducing innovative products and services to enhance the passenger experience and solidify its market position.Over the past year, the airline has made strides in several areas, including: