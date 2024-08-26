How IndiGo lures you: Gender-neutral seat, biz class, loyalty plan and more

India's largest airline, IndiGo, is now making strides towards inclusivity by introducing a gender-neutral option for passengers during the booking process. IndiGo will soon offer the honorific 'Mx' option at the time of booking for passengers and that will provide a choice for transgenders who do not want to identify themselves.
Air India Express and Vistara already offer the 'Mx' option for passengers at the time of booking tickets.
The airline also aims to double the number of employees with disabilities, further enhancing its commitment to inclusivity.
IndiGo has also been consistently introducing innovative products and services to enhance the passenger experience and solidify its market position.Over the past year, the airline has made strides in several areas, including:
Business Class Introduction:
- IndiGo is set to launch its inaugural business class service, catering to the growing demand for premium travel options in India.
- This new offering aims to provide a more luxurious and comfortable experience for business travelers and high-spending leisure passengers.
- Called 'IndiGo Stretch,' the business class will be offered for 12 routes, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai from mid-November
- Business class bookings opened from August 6 for travel from 14 November and fares start at Rs 18,018.
- Meals for the premium business class will be catered by Oberoi Hotels.
Women-Only Seats:
- Women can now avoid sitting beside men on flights, courtesy of a new booking feature by IndiGo.
- Women will be shown pink icons during online check-in indicating where other women are seated.
- As a result, they can tailor seat selection to avoid being seated beside a man. The feature is only visible to female passengers.
Loyalty Program:
- IndiGo launched its much-awaited loyalty program, IndiGo BluChip, offering members exclusive benefits and rewards.
- The frequent flyer program will allow flyers to accumulate points and use those to buy seats.
7 new international destinations
- IndiGo is set to expand its international footprint with seven new destinations within the current financial year. Presently, IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights daily, connecting around 120 destinations, including 33 international cities.
- IndiGo has also started flights to Jaffna, Sri Lanka, making it the airline’s second destination in the country after Colombo. Jaffna will also be IndiGo’s 34th international and 122nd overall destination. Bookings for this route began on August 1, 2024.