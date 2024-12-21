Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 06:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IndiGo launches daily direct flights between Chennai and Penang in Malaysia

IndiGo launches daily direct flights between Chennai and Penang in Malaysia

The new route caters to the growing demand for travel between the two cities, offering both business and leisure travellers a convenient and affordable option

indigo airlines, indigo

According to IndiGo, with direct flights between Chennai and Penang, travellers are offered a faster, more convenient option. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo has launched daily direct flights between Chennai and Penang in Malaysia on Saturday, becoming the 37th international destination for the private airliner.

The new route caters to the growing demand for travel between the two cities, offering both business and leisure travellers a convenient and affordable option, IndiGo said in a statement on Saturday.

"We are extremely pleased to further expand our network into Malaysia with the launch of direct flights from Chennai to Penang, our third destination in Malaysia, alongside Kuala Lumpur and Langkawi. With the inclusion of these flights to Penang, IndiGo will now operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia from 2 cities in India" IndiGo Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said in a statement.

 

At the inaugural ceremony, Chennai Airport director C V Deepak handed over the boarding pass to the first passenger on Saturday.

"Your gateway to Malaysia's crown jewel! The inaugural flight (6E1045) of IndiGo from Chennai to Penang was marked by a traditional lamp-lighting and cake-cutting ceremony led by Chennai Airport Director C V Deepak along with senior Airports Authority of India officials and airline representatives. Fly non-stop daily from Chennai to Penang with IndiGo, starting today," the Chennai Airport said in a social media post.

According to IndiGo, with direct flights between Chennai and Penang, travellers are offered a faster, more convenient option thereby reducing travel time. Chennai also serves as a gateway for travellers from Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai heading to Penang.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

Andhra, PhysicsWallah ink Rs 1,000 cr deal to set up varsity of innovation

Tata Steel Netherlands

Tata Steel Netherlands faces fines of almost 27 mn euros over emissions

Supreme Court, SC

SC reverses NCLAT order, restores claims of 4 lenders of Reliance Infratel

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer, IHCL

Tourist hotspots have appetite for more offerings, says IHCL CEO & MD

Vedanta

S-P Global upgrades Vedanta's rating from B- to B with stable outlook

Topics : IndiGo civil aviation sector Chennai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon