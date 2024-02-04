Sensex (    %)
                        
IndiGo likely to induct a few B737 Max aircraft for the first time

Wet leasing Max planes being considered as about 20% fleet is grounded due to Pratt and Whitney engine issues

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

IndiGo is likely to induct a few B737 MAX planes for the first time, as more than one-fifth of its fleet is grounded due to Pratt & Whitney (PW) engine issues, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.

The MAX planes are likely to be ‘wet leased’ from Qatar Airways and they could be used to operate flights between India and Doha, they added. In a wet lease, the lessor provides not only the aircraft but also additional services such as cabin crew and maintenance. IndiGo and Qatar Airways did not immediately respond to Business Standard’s queries on this matter.

As of December

Topics : Aviation IndiGo Aviation sector airline industry

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

