IndiGo likely to induct a few B737 Max aircraft for the first time

IndiGo is likely to induct a few B737 MAX planes for the first time, as more than one-fifth of its fleet is grounded due to Pratt & Whitney (PW) engine issues, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.

The MAX planes are likely to be ‘wet leased’ from Qatar Airways and they could be used to operate flights between India and Doha, they added. In a wet lease, the lessor provides not only the aircraft but also additional services such as cabin crew and maintenance. IndiGo and Qatar Airways did not immediately respond to Business Standard’s queries on this matter.

As of December