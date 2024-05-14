IndiGo plans to expand regional network with order of 100 smaller planes

Budget airline IndiGo is in discussions with aircraft manufacturers ATR, Embraer, and Airbus to acquire at least 100 smaller planes that will be used for its regional network, the Economic Times reported.

The airline, which already operates 45 ATR-72 planes with 78 seats each and is set to receive five more this year, is leaning towards continuing its partnership with ATR due to potential cost advantages. However, Airbus A220 and Embraer's E-175 planes are also being considered.

This move to strengthen its domestic network follows IndiGo's recent focus on the international long-haul market.

In April, the carrier announced an order for 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft, marking its entry into wide-body planes.

While ATRs are turboprops, Airbus A220 and Embraer's E-175 are jets. IndiGo's current fleet includes Airbus A320s and A321s, along with two Boeing 777s on short-term lease from codeshare partner Turkish Airlines.

IndiGo, which holds 60 per cent of India's domestic air traffic market share, sees potential in smaller towns where airport infrastructure improvements and government initiatives like Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) are expected to boost air travel demand.

ATR anticipates India becoming its largest market within the next decade, reflecting the rising regional air connectivity in the country.

The airline now serves approximately 60 destinations with various aircraft, including recent additions like Gondia, Lakshadweep, Jagdalpur, Jharsuguda, and Dharamshala.

The move also aligns with Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recent announcement of plans to invest Rs 1 trillion to expand the number of airports to 200 from 148 in the next four years.