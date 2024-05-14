Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Q4 results: Airtel, Siemens, PVR Inox among 97 firms to post earnings today

Q4 FY24 results: Patanjali Foods, Zydus Wellness, Bajaj Electrical, Colgate-Palmolive too will release their fourth quarter results

BSE, stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel, Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive (India), BASF India, Apollo Tyres and entertainment giant PVR Inox are among 97 firms that will announce their results for the fourth quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4 FY24) on Tuesday.

Patanjali Foods, Zydus Wellness, Bajaj Electrical, Shree Cements, Siemens, Apar Industries and Shyam Metallics will also announce their results. The earnings season started in the second week of April and is nearing its conclusion. Many of India's leading listed companies, including Reliance Industries Ltd, Adani Enterprises, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Infosys, State Bank of India, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, have already disclosed their Q4 results.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Some 500 listed companies will announce their earnings this week. Zomato, the food delivery giant, reported a significant 26.8 per cent sequential surge in net profit, amounting to Rs 175 crore.

Major companies that will announce Q4 FY24 results today

  • Bharti Airtel
  • Siemens
  • Bharti Hexacom
  • Apollo Tyres
  • PVR Inox
  • Patanjali Foods
  • Zydus Wellness
  • Bajaj Electrical
  • Shree Cements
  • Colgate-Palmolive
  • BASF India
  • Radico Khaitan
  • Devyani International
  • Apar Industries
  • Shyam Metallics
  • AIA Engineering
  • Kirloskar Brothers
  • Repco Home Finance
  • Sagar Cements
  • V-Mart Retail
  • Thyrocare Technologies
  • Safari Industries (India)

On May 13, the benchmark indices sustained their rise, buoyed by positive market sentiments. The BSE Sensex surged by 112 points, settling at 72,776.13, while the Nifty 50 climbed by 49 points to close at 22,104.05. The Nifty 50 rebounded by recouping 283 points from its intraday low.

Topics : Q4 Results BSE BS Web Reports Colgate-Palmolive India PVR Inox Bharti Airtel

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBCCI | Rahul DravidIndia-Iran Chabahar Port DealIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon