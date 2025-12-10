Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / IndiGo trims Q3 capacity, revenue forecast after flight cancellations

IndiGo trims Q3 capacity, revenue forecast after flight cancellations

The budget airline had scrapped at least 2,000 services last week because of poor pilot roster planning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo said the regulator's decision will also have an impact on its fourth-quarter capacity outlook, but added that it will provide impact on its fourth quarter as well as full-year 2026 guidance subsequently. (Photo:PTI)

Reuters Dec 10
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's IndiGo said on Wednesday it has reduced its capacity and passenger unit revenue forecast for the third quarter, after the civil aviation regulator directed the carrier to cut 10% of its domestic winter schedule following mass flight cancellations.

The airline said it now expects its third-quarter capacity to grow in "high single to early double-digit percentage", down from the earlier forecast of growth in "high teens."

It expects passenger unit revenue for the third quarter to be impacted by a "mid-single digit percentage downward moderation" versus the earlier forecast of flat to slight growth.

The budget airline had scrapped at least 2,000 services last week because of poor pilot roster planning, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

 

IndiGo said the regulator's decision will also have an impact on its fourth-quarter capacity outlook, but added that it will provide impact on its fourth quarter as well as full-year 2026 guidance subsequently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JSW Paints

JSW Paints completes majority buy in Akzo Nobel India; stake at 61.2%

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS signs pact to buy Coastal Cloud for $700 million in all-cash deal

Volkswagen, Skoda

Volkswagen Group rolls out VRS for India plant workers; ops to continue

Uber

Uber expands into B2B logistics, adds metro ticketing in Bengaluru via ONDC

Tata Steel

Tata Steel doubles down on India with NINL expansion, Maharashtra push

Topics : Aviation News IndiGo IndiGo crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmit Shah Defends SIRGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreDigital Ad FraudEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon