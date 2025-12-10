Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TCS signs pact to buy Coastal Cloud for $700 million in all-cash deal

TCS signs pact to buy Coastal Cloud for $700 million in all-cash deal

Tata Consultancy Services has signed an agreement to buy 100% of Coastal Cloud for $700 million in cash, adding 400+ Salesforce professionals and strengthening its advisory

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

In October 2025, TCS strengthened its Salesforce practice with its ListEngage acquisition, a Summit Partner recognised for its Agentforce, Marketing and Commerce Cloud expertise.

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Coastal Cloud, a Salesforce Summit partner, for an all-cash consideration of $700 million (around Rs 6,286 crore). This will be one of the largest acquisitions that TCS has ever done.
 
What does Coastal Cloud do, and why is it strategic for TCS?
 
Founded in 2012, Coastal Cloud is a multi-cloud Salesforce consulting firm specialising in enterprise-scale transformations. It brings AI-led advisory and business consulting capabilities to help customers reimagine Sales, Service, Marketing, Revenue, CPQ, Commerce and Salesforce Data Cloud. As a Salesforce Summit Partner, Coastal Cloud focuses on building deep customer relationships and partnerships.
 
 
Coastal Cloud also has nominations on the Salesforce Partner Advisory Board, which enables it to shape product innovations and develop services required to support new launches. Coastal Cloud is led by Eric Berridge, a Salesforce veteran who has built and scaled Salesforce services ventures.
 
How does this build on TCS’ earlier Salesforce acquisition?

Also Read

Satya Nadella, Satya, Microsoft CEOSatya Nadella, Satya, Microsoft CEO

India must adopt latest tech faster to gain most from AI, says Nadella

US China flag, US-China flag

New warfare era: AI, bioweapons escalate US-China security fears

Nvidia

Trump's nod for Nvidia's advanced chip sales to China draws scrutiny in US

OpenAI

OpenAI hires Slack CEO Dresser as 1st revenue chief to drive profitability

Brian Stafford, chief executive officer (CEO), Diligent

Half of our AI roadmap is being driven by our team in India: Diligent CEOpremium

 
In October 2025, TCS strengthened its Salesforce practice with its ListEngage acquisition, a Summit Partner recognised for its Agentforce, Marketing and Commerce Cloud expertise. With Coastal Cloud, TCS has further strengthened its Salesforce advisory and business consulting capabilities across verticals globally by adding over 400 seasoned professionals with more than 3,000 multi-cloud certifications.
 
What did TCS say about the acquisition and leadership structure?
 
Aarthi Subramanian, chief operating officer, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in advancing our global Salesforce capabilities and accelerating our AI-led transformation agenda. It is another significant step towards realising TCS’s vision of becoming the world’s largest AI-led technology services company.”
 
She added that by adding over 400 multi-cloud specialists with deep industry expertise, TCS is strengthening its advisory and business consulting capabilities and enhancing AI and data offerings. “We are delighted to welcome the Coastal Cloud team to the TCS family. Eric, together with Altaf Shaikh from ListEngage, will strengthen our leadership in propelling the next phase of growth for our Salesforce practice.”
 
What are Coastal Cloud’s financials and what synergies does TCS expect?
 
Consolidated turnover was $132 million for the financial year ending December 2024 and $141 million for the last 12 months (LTM) till September 2025, with nearly 400 Salesforce-skilled professionals.
 
Coastal Cloud’s customer portfolio includes enterprises across industry verticals. TCS will benefit from access to the mid-market customer segment and synergies it can drive across Coastal Cloud and TCS’s customer bases. With the acquisitions of ListEngage and Coastal Cloud, TCS will be among the top five Salesforce advisory and consulting firms globally.
 
What did Coastal Cloud’s CEO say about joining TCS?
 
Eric Berridge, chief executive officer, Coastal Cloud, said, “This is an exciting new chapter for Coastal Cloud, and joining TCS enables us to serve our customers’ evolving needs with even greater depth, speed, and scale. Our team’s Salesforce and multicloud expertise, combined with TCS’s global reach, advanced AI capabilities and enterprise-scale solutions, will allow us to support customers across a broader spectrum of transformation needs.”

More From This Section

Volkswagen, Skoda

Volkswagen Group rolls out VRS for India plant workers; ops to continue

Uber

Uber expands into B2B logistics, adds metro ticketing in Bengaluru via ONDC

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo board to bring in external tech expert to probe disruption: Chairman

Tata Steel

Tata Steel doubles down on India with NINL expansion, Maharashtra push

large-cap funds, equity fund

Jindal Jhajjar Power to raise up to ₹2,100 cr debt to acquire thermal plant

Topics : TCS Tata Consultancy Services AI technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmit Shah Defends SIRGold-Silver Price TodayApple Noida StoreDigital Ad FraudEicher Motors Share PriceGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon