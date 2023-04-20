close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IndiGrid raises Rs 1,140 cr via NCDs, to use funds for refinancing

India Grid Trust on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,140 crore through long-term non-convertible debentures from International Finance Corporation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
IndiGrid

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 8:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India Grid Trust on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,140 crore through long-term non-convertible debentures from International Finance Corporation.

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) is the first infrastructure investment trust in the power transmission sector.

India Grid Trust has announced that IFC (International Finance Corporation) has subscribed to a listed NCD (non-convertible debenture) issuance of IndiGrid, aggregating to Rs 1,140 crore, according to a statement.

With a total tenure of 18 years, the NCDs were priced at a competitive rate that is fixed for a long tenure. The company plans to utilise this debt for funding its upcoming refinancing opportunities in FY24, it added.

"This long-term financing from IFC is in alignment with IndiGrid's strategy aimed at ensuring a robust balance sheet," Harsh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGrid, said in the statement.

"Our support will help expand and diversify capital sources for critical power infrastructure, demonstrating the viability of innovative market financing to meet sustainable development goals," said Isabel Chatterton, IFC's Regional Industry Director for Infrastructure Asia and the Pacific.

Also Read

IndiGrid Q2 profit nearly doubles to Rs 126 cr aided by higher revenues

IIFL Finance to raise funds via public issue of non-convertible debentures

Vodafone Idea gets board of directors' nod to raise Rs 1,600 cr from ATC

Vedanta board approves plan to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore via NCDs

HDFC board to consider raising funds by NCDs on Mar 27 worth Rs 57,000 cr

Schneider Electric to set up new factory in Bengal at Rs 140 cr investment

Siemens, Rail Vikas Nigam consortium bags 2 orders from Gujarat Metro Rail

Vedanta pledges more stake in Hindustan Zinc to refinance loans

Apple CEO Tim Cook opens doors to an eager crowd at Saket store in Delhi

Wipro acquires Brahmins, to launch snack brand, focus on southern markets

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGrid Non convertible debentures fund raising

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGrid raises Rs 1,140 cr via NCDs, to use funds for refinancing

IndiGrid
1 min read

Schneider Electric to set up new factory in Bengal at Rs 140 cr investment

Schneider Electric
1 min read

Siemens, Rail Vikas Nigam consortium bags 2 orders from Gujarat Metro Rail

The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland
1 min read

Vedanta pledges more stake in Hindustan Zinc to refinance loans

Vedanta
3 min read

Apple CEO Tim Cook opens doors to an eager crowd at Saket store in Delhi

Apple Inc, Apple
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

HCLTech Q4 results: Profit jumps 11% to Rs 3,983 crore; revenue up 18%

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple Saket
3 min read

Apple to nearly triple investment, exports in India in coming years

Apple BKC store
3 min read

Testing times: Wipro asks freshers to take new test or get terminated

Wipro
4 min read

Committed to grow, invest across India: Tim Cook tells PM Modi

Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted that he shared PM Narendra Modi’s vision of the positive impact technology can have on India’s future | PHOTO: PTI
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon