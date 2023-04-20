close

Siemens, Rail Vikas Nigam consortium bags 2 orders from Gujarat Metro Rail

A consortium of Siemens and Rail Vikas Nigam has bagged two separate orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
A consortium of Siemens and Rail Vikas Nigam has bagged two separate orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation.

"Siemens Ltd, as part of a consortium along with Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, received two separate orders from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (GMRCL)," a BSE filing by Siemens stated.

"Siemens Limited's share as part of the consortium is Rs 678 crore," it added.

The orders are for Surat Metro Phase 1 (over 40 kilometres covering 38 stations and 2 depots) and Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2 (over 28 kilometres covering 23 stations and 1 depot).

Siemens will provide project management, and rail electrification technologies, including advanced power supply and distribution systems.

In addition, Siemens will also be providing advanced digital solutions, such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) solutions for both metros.

Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Ltd, said, "We would like to thank GMRCL for trusting Siemens in their journey of creating a safer, greener and smarter transport solution for sustainable cities".

Siemens is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Siemens Rail Vikas Nigam Gujarat

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 7:48 PM IST

Siemens, Rail Vikas Nigam consortium bags 2 orders from Gujarat Metro Rail

