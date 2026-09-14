Info Edge appoints Himanshu Agarwal as CFO, Naresh Gupta as director

Info Edge (India) Ltd on Monday announced top-level leadership changes, including the appointment of Himanshu Agarwal as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Whole-time Director, and the induction of former Adobe India MD Naresh Chand Gupta as an Independent Director.

According to a regulatory filing, Agarwal's appointment is effective from September 17, 2026.

Ambarish Raghuvanshi, who had stepped in as Interim CFO in November 2025, will continue to serve as a Finance Advisor and Senior Management Personnel until October 31, 2026, to assist with the transition.

The company has also appointed Naresh Chand Gupta as an Additional Director, designated as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a five-year term effective from October 1, 2026.

Gupta, who previously served on the Info Edge board until March 2023, is currently a designated partner at Accuracap Technologies and serves on the boards of eClerx Services and NoPaperForms Solutions.

He previously served as the Managing Director of Adobe Systems India.