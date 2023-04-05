close

Infosys collaborates with LexisNexis to provide end-to-end IT services

As part of the collaboration, Infosys will also offer strategic consultancy for LexisNexis' downstream, discretionary and strategic spending

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bengaluru-based Infosys is considered the industry’s weathervane. (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Infosys on Wednesday said it has extended collaboration with data and analytics company LexisNexis to provide information services across their range of content, enterprise and product applications.

Infosys will provide LexisNexis end-to-end strategic IT services across multiple business domains that include their global content systems, global business systems and product development, according to a statement.

These services will provide application maintenance and support, application development and validation, life cycle upgrades, application modernisation, and content modernisation.

As part of the collaboration, Infosys will also offer strategic consultancy for LexisNexis' downstream, discretionary and strategic spending.

"Building further on its 15-year-long relationship, Infosys will help ensure continued delivery excellence while enabling LexisNexis to seamlessly meet expected cost optimisation goals and business outcomes," the statement said.

Topics : Infosys | IT service

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 8:46 PM IST

