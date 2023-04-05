close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Embattled Adani Group trumpets stable ties with international lenders

Several of the banks already have business relationships with the group, ties which the conglomerate has previously pointed to as a sign of its strength to counter Hindenburg's allegations

Reuters New Delhi
Adani

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Adani group told investors that several top Japanese and European banks have reaffirmed confidence in the embattled conglomerate after it was pummeled by a US short seller’s critical report, a company document showed.
In a series of roadshows from Hong Kong to New York held in recent weeks for fixed income investors, the group committed to achieving 20 per cent year-on-year growth in core earnings and to diversify its debt portfolio, the document showed.
 
Global banks such as “MUFG, SMBC, Mizuho, Standard Chartered, Barclays, DBank (Deutsche Bank), consortium lender banks have reaffirmed confidence in Adani group,” said the document which stated its goal was to assuage investors.
The document, which was reviewed by Reuters, did not elaborate on how the lenders reaffirmed their commitment to the Adani group.

Several of the banks already have business relationships with the group, ties which the conglomerate has previously pointed to as a sign of its strength to counter Hindenburg’s allegations.
“The group has consistently diversified its long-term debt portfolio and has reduced its exposure to banks by using other sources of capital,” the document said. Now, 39 per cent of Adani’s debt is currently in the form of bonds, 29 per cent is from global banks and 32 per cent comes from public or private banks in India, the Adani document added.

Also Read

SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here

Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, SBI, Paytm, BoB, HDFC AMC, Auto, SBI Life

Analysts cut earnings estimate, target price on SBI Card post weak Q2 show

FY23 bank credit growth highest since FY12, up 15%, shows RBI data

RBI should prioritise inflation over growth, say FinMin officials

Finance Ministry to meet chiefs of PSBs, key schemes' progress in focus

BoM logs 30% loan growth, total business crosses Rs 4 trn in Q4 FY23

HDFC Bank garners record Rs 1.5 trillion deposits in a quarter


Adani group did not respond to a request for comment. Barclays declined to comment.
The State Bank of India (SBI) and other public sector lenders “have raised no red flags” and were comfortable with its financial position, and lenders “have reaffirmed they will continue to lend to Adani”, the document added.

The Hindenburg report 
had sparked concern among investors about banks’ exposures to the Adani group.

Led by billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, the group’s seven listed stocks have lost about $120 billion in market value since a January 24 report by Hindenburg Research accused it of improper use of offshore tax havens and stock manipulation, allegations the group has denied. Adani group shares and bonds have regained some lost ground over the past month or so after it repaid some debt and attracted a $1.9 billion investment from boutique investment firm GQG Partners. Still, Adani is battling an investigation by India’s market regulator which is looking into Hindenburg’s allegations as well as the group’s related party dealings following a Supreme Court directive.
Brokerage CLSA estimated in a January 26 report that the consolidated debt of the top five Adani group companies, with some element of double counting, stood at $25.56 billion, with Indian banks forming 38% of that.

Adani was forced to shelve a $2.5 billion share sale due to the stock market rout that followed the Hindenburg report in which the short-seller also raised many questions on Adani's debt levels.
SBI did not respond to a request for comment.
Topics : Hindenburg Report | Adani Group | sbi | Banks

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Cube Highways files document for privately placed Rs 5,226-crore InvIT

Actis to buy $400-million road assets from India's Welspun Group
1 min read

Bandhan Bank's total deposits rise 12.2% at Rs 1.08 trn in Q4FY23

Bandhan Bank
1 min read
Web Exclusive

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Rupee appreciates by 24 paise to 82.08 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read

Private banks slower than public sector banks in raising interest rates

Photo: Freepik
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Web Exclusive

RBI monetary policy: Will the central bank hike repo rate again tomorrow?

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read
Premium

Share of low-cost money in bank deposits dips in FY23 amid clamour for FDs

Indian Rupee
3 min read

Bajaj Finance booked highest ever new loans in FY23 at 29.6 million

Bajaj Auto
1 min read
Premium

Non-life insurers may have to reduce payouts to adhere to EoM norms

Insurers
4 min read

Cryptocurrency phishing attacks have grown by 40% in one year, says report

crypto, crypto currency, bitcoin
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon