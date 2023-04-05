MCL beats Chhattisgarh-based SECL in coal production for second year



With 193.3 million tonnes (mt) of output in FY23, neighbouring Odisha-based Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL) continued to become the largest coal-producing company in the country for a second successive financial year. Chhattisgarh-based South Eastern Coalfields (SECL) remained a runner-up in terms of coal production among eight entities of the state-run Coal India (CIL) in the financial year 2022-23.



The SECL and MCL had set a target to produce 182 mt and 173 mt of coal, respectively, in FY23. Despite its production growing by over 17 per cent, the SECL could record an output of 167 mt in 2022-23. The SECL was holding the top position till FY21. Its output, however, dropped to 142.5 mt in FY22, only to be overtaken by MCL with coal production of 168.2 mt.

“We are happy to share that MCL has achieved all its targets much ahead of schedule and have contributed to Coal India surpassing its target of 700 mt set for FY23,” MCL’s Chairman and Managing Director O P Singh said. Ninety seven per cent of total production of MCL was through eco-friendly equipment surface miners, he said. The MCL authorities are elated with the feat and retain the top position in coal production for the second year in a row.

Also Read Gevra coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district makes history Chhattisgarh govt transfers Rs 1,866 crore to farmers, women SHGs Chhattisgarh govt's flagship scheme delivers hefty markdown on medicines Chhattisgarh to provide free training, loans to farmers for lac cultivation Chhattisgarh's revenues see a surge in seven months: CM Bhupesh Baghel Govt nods for 34 electronic components production proposals of Rs 11,187-cr Gas sector confident of smooth transition as it awaits new pricing rules Steel export falls five-year low, imports at four-year high in FY23 Electronics trade group announces IESA new council, Sanjay Gupta is chief Realtors worried about likelihood of another repo rate hike by RBI



SECL Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) Prem Sagar Mishra termed the company’s performance as significant. “The company has vast potential. The dream is big, and the journey continues.” Though MCL’s growth was less than SECL’s at 15 per cent, the company produced 193.3 mt of coal, which was up by about 20 mt of the target and about 26 mt over the previous year. The SECL’s growth in terms of volume was close to MCL at 24.5 mt compared to the previous year.