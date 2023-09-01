Infosys Completes acquisition of Danske Bank's IT Centre in India

IT services major Infosys announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of Danske Bank's IT centre in India, which was first announced in June this year.

Danske Bank's IT centre in India employs over 1,400 professionals. With its global expertise and industry solutions, Infosys will accelerate the bank's digital agenda by enhancing their IT operations and capabilities, Infosys said. This will be powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms, experience design, and services that support operations.

Headquartered in Denmark, Danske Bank provides banking services to personal and business customers, as well as to large corporate and institutional customers.

This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to the Nordics, a strategic market for Infosys, and underlines Infosys' leadership position and expertise in financial services across Europe.

In a bid to accelerate the bank's technology transformation, optimise their access to talent and capabilities, and to further develop customer-facing digital solutions, Danske Bank chose Infosys as its strategic partner in June 2023.

"This collaboration is expected to help Danske Bank achieve its strategic priorities towards better customer experiences, operational excellence, and a modernised technology landscape, powered by next-gen solutions," Infosys said.