Loss-making telcos BSNL, MTNL sign MoU for synergy of operations

Loss-making state-run telecom firms BSNL and MTNL have signed a memorandum of understanding that will pave the way for synergy of operations between them, MTNL said in a regulatory filing

BSNL

(File photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 8:20 PM IST
BSNL has already taken over mobile service operations from MTNL.
"We would like to inform you that MTNL has inked a MoU with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited on Thursday, August 31, 2023," MTNL said.
The government has in the last four years approved Rs 3,23,047 crore financial support for the revival of the public sector telecom firms and an additional Rs 1.39 lakh crore BharatNet project which is handled by Bharat Broadband Network Limited.
"The MoU with BSNL will pave the way for synergy of operations between MTNL and BSNL in order to provide pan India telecom services as a public sector enterprise under the government of India," the filing said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BSNL MTNL Telecom

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

