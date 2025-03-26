Infosys lays off another 40-45 trainees out of 1,200 it hired in Oct-Nov

Infosys has laid off an additional 40–45 trainees out of the 1,200 engineers it onboarded between October and November, according to sources familiar with the matter.

India's second-largest IT services company assessed these engineers on March 18, after indefinitely postponing the assessment last month. The company, in February, said the third attempt of the Generic FA2 assessment was being rescheduled to allow the employees more time to prepare.

"Further to the announcement of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the Foundation Skills Training Programme despite the additional