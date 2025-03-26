Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 09:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infosys lays off another 40-45 trainees out of 1,200 it hired in Oct-Nov

Infosys lays off another 40-45 trainees out of 1,200 it hired in Oct-Nov

India's second-largest IT services company assessed these engineers on March 18, after indefinitely postponing the assessment last month

Infosys
Premium

Infosys had sent offer letters in 2022 and these freshers were supposed to join in 2023 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Avik Das Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys has laid off an additional 40–45 trainees out of the 1,200 engineers it onboarded between October and November, according to sources familiar with the matter.
 
India's second-largest IT services company assessed these engineers on March 18, after indefinitely postponing the assessment last month. The company, in February, said the third attempt of the Generic FA2 assessment was being rescheduled to allow the employees more time to prepare.
 
"Further to the announcement of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the Foundation Skills Training Programme despite the additional
Topics : Infosys Skill Training Hiring

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon