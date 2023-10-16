Infosys opens new development centre in Vizag to upskill employees with AI

IT giant Infosys has unveiled a new development centre in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, aiming to bring the workplace closer to its employees and harness local talent. The centre will focus on next-generation technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital to create global opportunities.

Spanning 83,750 square feet, the facility is designed to accommodate approximately 1,000 employees and provide greater flexibility for hybrid working arrangements. It is constructed in accordance with the company's Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments, adhering to green building standards for energy and water efficiency, as well as waste management.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy , Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, expressed confidence that the centre would significantly boost employment in Visakhapatnam while advancing the city's sustainability initiatives through Infosys' ESG commitments.

Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer at Infosys, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the new centre aims to further the company's hybrid workplace strategy. "Visakhapatnam has evolved into an attractive investment destination. We are grateful to the state government of Andhra Pradesh for their support as we begin our operations here," Roy said.

The move aligns with a broader trend among IT companies shifting operations to Tier-II and Tier-III cities, as these locations offer advantages like lower operating costs and reduced attrition while allowing employees to work closer to their hometowns.