OYO launches 60% festive discount for Indian tourists visiting Dubai

Global hospitality technology company OYO on Monday announced up to 60 per cent discount for Indian tourists planning to travel to Dubai during the festive period. They can book their stay in OYO properties across Dubai.

OYO has a network of more than 130 properties, including OYO Smart and OYO Homes in Dubai located in key regions such as Marina, Business Bay, Jebel Ali, Sports City and Discovery Garden. The festive discount offer for Indian tourists will be available from October 11-31, 2023, and guests can book their stay in OYO properties in Dubai until December 31, 2023.

OYO users can avail of this discount by logging in to the OYO app or website, and after that, they have to select the city and choose eligible property. They should select the coupon code 'OYOSPLDEAL' and hit the Book Now and Pay at Hotel option after that.

The scheme is aligned with Dubai's focus on attracting more visitors from India, including emerging metros such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh.

Speaking on OYO's special price scheme for Indian tourists, Karan Ashok, Head, OYO Middle East said, "We are excited to host our guests from India this festive season. OYO's festive season discount scheme for Dubai is available for a limited time. With our discounts, flexible booking options, and complimentary services, we aim to ensure that every traveler from India has a memorable experience in Dubai".

Dubai, with its world-class attractions, luxury shopping, and stunning landscapes, has been a dream destination for many Indian tourists. It has the world's highest building (the Burj Khalifa), the world's largest artificial island (the Palm Jumeirah) and the world's biggest mall (Dubai Mall).

Dubai has also become a haven for food enthusiasts, offering everything from unique coffee shops to exclusive bean-to-bar chocolate boutiques.

A report by the Department of Economy and Tourism of Dubai says that India is the top source country for overseas travellers. An estimated 46 lakh international overnight visitors travelled to Dubai in the first quarter of 2023, compared to approximately 39 lakh tourists during the same period in 2022.

India also emerged as the most significant source market for overseas tourists with approximately 800,000 tourists followed closely by Russia (470,000), United Kingdom (390,000) and Saudi Arabia (350,000), said the report.

Earlier this month, OYO announced upto 60 per cent discount for Indian tourists in OYO hotels in Thailand. The company has a network of more than 170 hotels across Thailand, including budget and premium properties.

OYO's footprints in Thailand are spread across the country's main destinations, such as Pattaya, Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Krabi and business cities like Bangkok, Rayong and Chonburi.