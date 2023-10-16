Zydus appoints Punit Patel as President & CEO for North American Operations

Global life sciences firm Zydus Lifesciences announced on Monday the appointment of Punit Patel as President and Chief Executive Officer for the Americas. Stationed at the Zydus office in Pennington, New Jersey, Patel will oversee the company's North American operations across various healthcare sectors. These include generics, injectables, specialty businesses, as well as portfolios focusing on rare and orphan diseases and possible forays into therapeutics.

Punit Patel brings over 20 years of experience in both generic and branded pharmaceutical sectors. Prior to joining Zydus, he served as President of Red Oak Sourcing, leading a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of generic drugs. In this role, Patel oversaw all aspects of Red Oak's operations, from strategic planning to financial management, while also engaging with key partners such as CVS Health, Cardinal Health, and OptumRx. His previous experience includes roles at Novartis Vaccines & Diagnostics and CVS Caremark.

On his appointment, Patel said, "For two decades, Zydus has adopted a patient-centric approach to healthcare in the US, focusing on both access and affordability. I am eager to contribute to Zydus' growth in new and innovative ways."

Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Lifesciences, added, "We are pleased to welcome Punit to our organisation. As a seasoned business leader, he brings a wealth of experience in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, which will be invaluable as Zydus continues to expand and fortify its presence in North America."