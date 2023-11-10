Inside India Inc's Diwali hamper: Paid leaves, group experiences and more

As Diwali brings cheer to the economy, companies in India are curating a bouquet of treats for their employees. While some are offering paid leaves, gift vouchers and home appliances as a mark of gratitude, others are choosing to bring every member of the organisation together to celebrate the festival of lights.

Employee feedback is playing a vital role in determining the gifts. At health insurer Niva Bupa, for instance, gift vouchers were the preferred choice.

“In the past, we greeted our team with physical items like crockery sets, kitchenware and other household items,” says Tarun Katyal, Niva Bupa chief human resources officer (CHRO). “However, after taking into account the valuable feedback, suggestions and preferences shared by our employees, we