Monday, March 10, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Internal review identified discrepancies in derivative portfolio: IndusInd

Internal review identified discrepancies in derivative portfolio: IndusInd

"The bank's detailed internal review has estimated an adverse impact of approximately 2.35 per cent of the bank's net worth as of December 2024," the bank said

Indusind Bank

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted only a one-year extension to Sumant Kathpalia, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), IndusInd Bank, the bank informed the exchanges on Monday that an internal review had identified discrepancies in the balances of its "Other Asset" and "Other Liability" accounts related to its derivative portfolio. This will have an adverse impact on its net worth by approximately Rs 1,500 crore as of December 2024.
 
“The bank’s detailed internal review has estimated an adverse impact of approximately 2.35 per cent of the bank’s net worth as of December 2024,” the bank said.
 
 
“The bank has also, in parallel, appointed a reputed external agency to independently review and validate the internal findings,” the bank added, stating that a final report from the external agency is awaited, based on which the bank will appropriately consider any resultant impact in its financial statements.
 
“The bank’s profitability and capital adequacy remain healthy to absorb this one-time impact,” it said.
 
In September 2023, RBI revised the framework for the "Classification, Valuation, and Operation of Investment Portfolios of Commercial Banks", introducing a symmetric treatment of fair value gains and losses, clearly defining a trading book under Held for Trading (HFT), removing the 90-day ceiling on the holding period under HFT, lifting ceilings on Held to Maturity (HTM) assets, and mandating more detailed disclosures on the investment portfolio.
 
This framework came into effect on April 1, 2024.
 
The bank’s share price dropped 3.86 per cent on Monday, after RBI late last week granted a one-year extension to Kathpalia, despite the bank’s board seeking a three-year term for him.

More From This Section

Sudhir Sitapati

Godrej commences work at Tamil Nadu unit; eyes expansion as export hub

PremiumThe Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital plans to raise $750 mn via ECBs under $2 bn MTN programme

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

CleanMax, Osaka Gas form joint venture for India's green transition

Air India express

AI Express adds 100th plane in fleet; aims at 500 daily flights by Mar-end

Office space

The Executive Centre to expand co-working space by 2.38 lakh sq ft in March

Topics : IndusInd Bank Banks finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon