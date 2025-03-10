Monday, March 10, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / AI Express adds 100th plane in fleet; aims at 500 daily flights by Mar-end

AI Express adds 100th plane in fleet; aims at 500 daily flights by Mar-end

The airline said that it will be operating over 500 daily flights by the end of this month across a fast-expanding network of 54 destinations across India, the West Asia and Southeast Asia

Air India express

From a fleet of 26 Boeing 737 NGs and 28 A320 aircraft in January 2022, when the airline was taken over by the Tata Group, the carrier's has almost doubled its fleet to 100 aircraft. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India Express now has 100 planes in its fleet by inducting another Boeing 737-8 aircraft, which operated its first flight on Bengaluru-Hindon route.

In a release on Monday, the airline said it will be operating over 500 daily flights by the end of this month across a fast-expanding network of 54 destinations across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

From a fleet of 26 Boeing 737 NGs and 28 A320 aircraft in January 2022, when the airline was taken over by the Tata Group, the carrier's has almost doubled its fleet to 100 aircraft, according to the release.

 

The 100th aircraft, featuring 'Chittara' tail art inspired by Karnataka's traditional mural painting, was flagged off by the airline's Managing Director Aloke Singh at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

"In just over three years since privatisation, we integrated and merged the LCC (low cost carrier) airlines, while scaling up rapidly with a modern and fuel-efficient fleet, broad basing our domestic network, deepening and expanding our Middle East and Southeast Asia routes.

"Today, we have a formidable presence in the India market focused towards tier 2 and tier 3 cities, the emerging hotspots of the economy, playing a pivotal role in the next stage of India's aviation growth story," Singh said.

Air India Express and AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) were integrated last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Office space

The Executive Centre to expand co-working space by 2.38 lakh sq ft in March

PremiumArvind Sharma, managing director, Aveo Pharmaceuticals

Aveo Pharma suspects misuse of painkiller Tafrodol in importing countries

grapes, vine, vineyard, wine

Mahindra Agri Solutions eyes new global markets for Indian grapes

Ambulance

Zenzo rolls out 25,000 private ambulances in 450 cities across India

PremiumThe Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital plans to raise $750 mn via ECBs under $2 bn MTN programme

Topics : air india express aviation sector growth flights civil aviation sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon