Monday, March 10, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CleanMax, Osaka Gas form joint venture for India's green transition

CleanMax, Osaka Gas form joint venture for India's green transition

The newly formed entity, CleanMax Osaka Gas Renewable Energy (CORE), will focus on wind-solar hybrid solutions, starting with a 400-megawatt (MW) portfolio in Karnataka

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

The first phase of the project includes 300 MW of operational capacity with a total investment value of Rs 1,500 crore, and an additional 100 MW is expected to be completed in the next six to eight months. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brookfield-backed renewable energy provider CleanMax has partnered with Japanese gas company Osaka Gas to launch a joint venture aimed at catering to India’s corporate sector.
 
The newly formed entity, CleanMax Osaka Gas Renewable Energy (CORE), will focus on wind-solar hybrid solutions, starting with a 400-megawatt (MW) portfolio in Karnataka.
 
The first phase of the project includes 300 MW of operational capacity with a total investment value of Rs 1,500 crore, and an additional 100 MW is expected to be completed in the next six to eight months.
 
“One of the key objectives is capital efficiency, as renewables is a massively capital-intensive industry,” said Kuldeep Jain, managing director, CleanMax. CORE will be majority-owned by CleanMax and will have a board comprising representatives from both companies. “The joint venture will leverage CleanMax’s capabilities in engineering and implementing existing projects based in Karnataka,” Jain added.
 
 
While the initial focus is on Karnataka, further geographic expansion remains on the table.

Also Read

India Energy Week 2025

Energy Investors Summit: Chhattisgarh gets investment proposals of Rs 3 trn

Premiumoil, gas, crude oil, natural gas

Public sector oil, gas companies weigh term pacts; no formal talks yet

PremiumEnergy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

60 Gw worth of renewable energy projects face connectivity troubles

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g

Power consumption grows slightly to 131.54 billion units in Feb, shows data

Coal

India extends production mandate for imported coal-fired power plants

 
“Karnataka has been our largest market by far. It is home to a lot of technology companies, cement companies—generally a very big and profitable state. So largely, the 400 MW is in Karnataka and focused on wind-solar hybrid solutions,” said Jain.
 
The venture is backed by Osaka Gas Singapore, a subsidiary of Osaka Gas, and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), marking Osaka Gas’ first foray into India’s green energy sector.
 
Founded in 2011, CleanMax operates wind-solar hybrid solutions in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, with off-site solutions in Haryana, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh. The company also has an international presence in Thailand, Bahrain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia.

More From This Section

Adani Energy

Fitch lifts Adani Energy rating watch, first upgrade since US indictment

Premiumpharma

Aveo Pharma suspects misuse of painkiller Tafrodol in importing countries

Palm oil

Godrej Consumer to hike soap prices gradually amid palm oil price surge

NCLT, Resolutions

Insolvency-bound Jaiprakash Associates must be sold as one unit: NCLT

Banks, property, housing, real estate, market, buildings, cityscape, skyline

NCLT approves resolution plan for Universal Buildwell's stalled projects

Topics : energy sector renewable energy Wind energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon