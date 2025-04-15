IPO-bound Table Space sees 41% growth in total portfolio in FY25

Bengaluru-based managed workspace provider Table Space said it had seen a 41 per cent increase in its total portfolio in FY25 over the previous year, with its total footprint spanning 10.5 million sq ft across the country’s top commercial markets.

IPO-bound Table Space, which competes with co-working office providers like Awfis, Bhive, Indiqube and Smartworks, among others, has seen its overall space expand to 10.5 million sq ft across seven key metro clusters, with Bengaluru emerging as the frontrunner. As of March 2025, India’s Silicon Valley accounted for nearly one-third of the company’s total portfolio addition, contributing a record 980,000