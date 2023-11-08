Sensex (0.05%)
IRB Infrastructure toll revenue collection grows 30% to Rs 448 cr in Oct

Out of its 13 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 140.9 crore to the total revenue collection, it said

Toll

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 11:03 PM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) on Wednesday said its revenue from toll collection grew 30 per cent to Rs 447.7 crore in October 2023.
Toll collection stood at Rs 345.1 crore in the same month last year, IRB said in a statement.
Out of its 13 tolls, IRB MP Expressway in Maharashtra contributed the major share of Rs 140.9 crore to the total revenue collection, it said.
Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of the Company, said, "Pleased to see the continuation of momentum built in first two quarters of FY24, also getting continued in the first moth of third quarter. We also expect start of tolling on the Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT project in Gujarat soon, which would further facilitate better toll revenue."

IRB is India's first integrated infrastructure player in the highways segment.
As the largest integrated private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer in India, IRB has an asset base of over Rs 75,000 crore in 11 states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IRB Infrastructure Developers highway toll Maharashtra

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon