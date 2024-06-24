Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ireda sanctioned Rs 37,354 cr loan, disbursed Rs 25,089 cr in FY24: CMD

State-owned Ireda CMD also said that the net worth stood at Rs 8,559 crore at the end of the March quarter

IREDA

"IREDA achieved its highest-ever sanction in FY24. (Company Logo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Ireda sanctioned Rs 37,354 crore loan and disbursed Rs 25,089 crore in FY24, the company's CMD PK Das said on Monday.
In the company's annual general meeting, the CMD also said that the net worth stood at Rs 8,559 crore at the end of the March quarter, a company statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"IREDA achieved its highest-ever sanction of Rs 37,354 crore and disbursement of Rs 25,089 crore in FY24," Das said.
Ireda, under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, is a non-banking financial institution engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects related to new and renewable sources of energy and power efficiency/conservation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ireda IPO IREDA public sector undertakings central public sector enterprises

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon