Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

IT major Infosys inks pact with Shell for sustainable data centres

Infosys and Shell will bring together their capabilities in digital and energy, respectively, along with an ecosystem of partners to create an integrated offering for green data centres

The attrition rate at Infosys touched a record high of 27.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY22 on an LTM (last twelve months) basis, the company revealed

Infosys claims to have turned carbon-neutral in 2020, 30 years ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IT major Infosys on Thursday said it has partnered with energy company Shell to accelerate the adoption of immersion cooling services for data centres.
Infosys and Shell will bring together their capabilities in digital and energy, respectively, along with an ecosystem of partners to create an integrated offering for green data centres, the IT firm said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"In our joint efforts with Shell, we aim to create a more sustainable future. This collaboration will leverage AI-based digital solutions that will create environmentally responsible data centres that can manage high computing loads with optimised hardware.
"It is also critical that future digital and physical solutions are created with a view to make AI more sustainable and scalable," Infosys EVP & Global Head - Sustainability, Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy Ashiss Kumar Dash said.
Infosys claims to have turned carbon-neutral in 2020, 30 years ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Adani-EdgeConneX JV enters deal to raise $213 million for two data centres

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Infosys may beat peers on Q1 profit growth; risk to revenue guidance eyed

Infosys inks $454 mn deal with Danske Bank; to acquire its India IT centre

More downside seen in Infosys earnings estimate; stock to derate: Analysts

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona resigns amid airline's uncertain future

Honasa Consumer's stock at record levels in Maharashtra, Goa supply chain

Britain's antitrust regulator wins appeal to probe Apple's mobile browser

NCLT has power to decide IBC disputes, not HC: Go First RP to Delhi HC

PVR Inox plans to open 150 screens next fiscal with Rs 500 crore investment

Topics : Infosys

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon