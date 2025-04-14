IT major Wipro eyes GCC service line in bid to catch up with peers

Wipro is looking to set up a dedicated global capability centre (GCC) service line following in the footsteps of Infosys and Cognizant, as it aims to capture a slice of a segment that has caught the attention of all information technology (IT) services players, according to people familiar with the matter.

Wipro will help multinational companies set up their GCCs in India, operate and then transfer the entity back to the parent company — popularly known as the BOT model — after a few years.

Indian IT services companies set up GCCs for their clients by providing them with employees