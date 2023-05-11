Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over competition in app market

Italy's antitrust authority is probing allegations that Apple is abusing its dominant position in the app market, thwarting competition, officials said on Thursday.

The authority alleges that Apple's privacy policy for third-party developers is more restrictive than the one applied to its own apps, using language that discourages tracking.

In addition, the antitrust authority alleges that outside developers also face restrictions in the quality of data provided by Apple regarding the effectiveness of advertising, impacting revenues in favour of Apple's own apps.

The authority said the data is essential in outlining the appeal of the app to potential advertisers.

The presumed discriminatory conduct by Apple can cause a drop in advertising proceeds by third-party developers, in favour of its own commercial division, as well as impeding competition on the Apple app market, it said.

The technology company, based in Cupertino, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also Read Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow UK antitrust watchdog launches initial review of generative AI models Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it Ajmera Realty & Infra profit up 7.9% in Q4FY23, income down 36.7% Promoters of Adani Group to take on no more debt to fund expansion, growth Asian Paints Q4 net surges 45% to Rs 1,234 cr on improvement in margins ONGC discovers crude oil, natural gas in in two blocks in Mumbai offshore Three Adani firms consider raising up to $5 bn after $2.5 bn share sale