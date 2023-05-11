close

Italy's antitrust watchdog probes Apple over competition in app market

The technology company, based in Cupertino, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment

AP Milan
Apple

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:36 PM IST
Italy's antitrust authority is probing allegations that Apple is abusing its dominant position in the app market, thwarting competition, officials said on Thursday.

The authority alleges that Apple's privacy policy for third-party developers is more restrictive than the one applied to its own apps, using language that discourages tracking.

In addition, the antitrust authority alleges that outside developers also face restrictions in the quality of data provided by Apple regarding the effectiveness of advertising, impacting revenues in favour of Apple's own apps.

The authority said the data is essential in outlining the appeal of the app to potential advertisers.

The presumed discriminatory conduct by Apple can cause a drop in advertising proceeds by third-party developers, in favour of its own commercial division, as well as impeding competition on the Apple app market, it said.

The technology company, based in Cupertino, California, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple Inc antitrust law Italy

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

