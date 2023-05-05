ITC increases stake in food brand Sproutlife to 39.42% for Rs 175 cr

With this, ITC's shareholding in Sproutlife aggregates to 39.42 per cent of its share capital on a fully diluted basis.

FMCG major ITC has increased its stake in Sproutlife Foods by acquiring 2,443 equity shares of Rs 10 each and 7,215 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each for an aggregate consideration of Rs 175 crores, the company said in a BSE filing.