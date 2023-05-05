Amid global slowdown, India is the fastest-growing market for LinkedIn



Compared to FY20, LinkedIn's revenues from the Indian market grew 84 per cent. India is the second-biggest market for the professional-networking platform after the US. India has emerged as the fastest-growing market for LinkedIn. In the last five years, LinkedIn India has registered around 400 per cent growth, a Times of India (TOI) report said.



Elaborating on the Indian market, Ang said that a lot of people are actively looking for new opportunities and companies are using LinkedIn to hire. She said that users in India tend to be more active on LinkedIn than the global average. LinkedIn's MD for Asia-Pacific (APAC), Feon Ang told TOI that around 50 per cent of the users from APAC come from India. She added that out of 254 million total members in APAC, there are more than 100 million from India. Moreover, the speed at which new members are joining LinkedIn in India is faster than anywhere else in the world, she added.



However, amid the global slowdown, LinkedIn is also moving cautiously. Ang was quoted in the report as saying, "We have to be very careful in terms of how we invest." At a time when major tech companies around the world are conducting layoffs, Ang said that LinkedIn continues to hire for critical roles. Talking about the employment situation at LinkedIn, she said that so far we have not fired anyone and we are doing our best to manage our business in a better way, TOI reported.

