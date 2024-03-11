ITC inks pact with Narne Hotels and Resorts to open Welcomhotel in Coorg

ITC Hotels on Monday said it has signed a management agreement with Narne Hotels and Resorts to open a 150-key property under Welcomhotel brand at Madikeri hill town in Coorg, Karnataka.

"Madikeri is an important market for us. Over recent years, this region has grown in popularity and we saw a niche space for leisure travel. Through Welcomhotel Madikeri we bring the signature hospitality of ITC Hotels to this beautiful city," ITC Hotels Divisional Chief Executive Anil Chadha said in a statement.

With this agreement, ITC Hotel group further strengthens its presence in Karnataka, where it currently operates 11 hotels and over 1,300 rooms under various brands including ITC Hotels, Welcomhotel, Fortune and Welcomheritage, he added.