SP group may sell Sterling & Wilson stake, Afcons Infra IPO delayed

As both Gopalpur and Afcons transactions did not materialise, the group may sell its stake in S&W as the share price is attractive

Shapoorji Pallonji

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private, the holding company of the billionaire Pallonji family, is planning to sell part of its 14 per cent stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy worth Rs 1,800 crore to meet its financial commitments which are due by this month-end.

Another Rs 20,000 crore of debt, which is housed on the books of Goswami Infratech, a promoter entity, is expected to be rolled over by getting a new set of debt investors, said a source close to the development. “The NCDs were raised at a very expensive rate of 18 per cent interest per annum and the group is looking to reduce its interest burden,” the source said, asking not to be quoted.
Since the pandemic, SPCPL has reduced its consolidated debt sharply to Rs 20,000 crore as of September 2023 from Rs 37,170 crore as of August 2020 by selling Eureka Forbes to Advent, a private equity firm, and stake in S&W to Reliance New Energy.

The group had also promised lenders to sell Gopalpur Port and list Afcons Infrastructure shares. As both Gopalpur and Afcons transactions did not materialise, the group may sell its stake in S&W as the share price is attractive, said the source. Sterling & Wilson shares closed 2.37 per cent down at Rs 570 a share on Monday.

An email sent to the SP group did not elicit any response till going to press.

On a standalone basis, bankers said SPCPL has to repay Rs 1,500 crore term debt by the end of the fiscal year 2025 and has already repaid Rs 382 crore as of 30 September 2023. “The balance repayment is contingent upon the monetisation of assets including stake sale in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy and the sale is expected any time,” said the source.

The SP group is the single largest minority shareholder of Tata Sons Private, with 18.37 per cent stake, with the group pledging a stake in the promoter entities to raise funds in 2023. Last week, Spark PVM valued Tata Sons at Rs 7.8 trillion, thus valuing the SP Group stake at Rs 1.4 trillion.

Shapoorji Pallonji group Sterling and Wilson renewable energy

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

