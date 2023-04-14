close

ITC to add 3 properties under Welcomhotel in MP, Himachal, Uttarakhand

ITC Hotel Group's upper upscale brand Welcomhotel is planning to add three more properties in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Press Trust of India Mumbai
ITC hotels

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 9:37 PM IST
ITC Hotel Group's upper upscale brand Welcomhotel is planning to add three more properties in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Recently, ITC inked a deal to open 136-room Welcomhotel Gwalior, which is spread over 7 acres and slated to open by 2025, the hospitality company said in a statement.

The firm will be opening a 46-key hotel in Manali in a few months, it added.

The company will also open a hotel in Dehradun under a management contract with Unique Hotels and Restaurants. The existing property is in the process of being converted into a 78-key hotel.

"The signing of more properties under the upper upscale Brand Welcomhotel is in line with ITC Hotels' expansion plan to take our brand and services to tier II markets in addition to prime metro cities," ITC Hotels Divisional Chief Executive Anil Chadha said.

Topics : ITC | ITC Hotels | Himachal Pradesh | Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 9:37 PM IST

