AI to have huge impact on future of businesses, but challenges exist



ChatGPT, an example of generative AI, can produce various types of content including audio, imagery, text and synthetic data. The recent buzz around generative AI has been driven by the simplicity of new user interfaces for creating high-quality graphics, videos and text in a matter of seconds. Generative Artificial Intelligence, the most talked about tech aspect of AI, can throw up huge opportunities in the next few years, according to top industry leaders and technologists, at the Business Standard TechTalk event.



“From the volume of creating jobs, there is an opportunity,” said Gopichand Katragadda, founder and CEO of Myelin Foundry, a deep-tech AI startup and a former Tata Sons group chief technology officer. “Today I can produce photos and paintings using Midjourney (an AI programme and service) which are so real and it is amazing. That is fed from real paintings and photographs. If you want to have that kind of data to have true Indian faces, that is (an opportunity). Then there are the opportunities related to high-end algorithms as well.” The first impact of generative AI is people. Many are wondering if generative AI will take away jobs. But panellists at the Business Standard event shared that this could well be an opportunity when it comes to job creation.



While generative AI has created a huge buzz at the consumer end, enterprises are still cautious about its use as issue like copyright, trust and privacy still needs to be addressed. Shashank Mohan Jain, chief development architect, SAP Business Technology Platform, was of the view that ‘generative AI’ takes one to a paradigm where even a person who is not a computer science graduate can be a good programmer. “It opens up a plethora of opportunities for all of us to build applications just by using conversations with the system,” said Jain. “Earlier you had to be properly trained and have the right skills. That barrier would wane off as more and more generative AI models come to the fore.”

Manish Gupta, vice president, infrastructure solutions group, Dell, is of the view that though there is a lot of excitement related to the potential of generative AI in the industry, one has to look at whether there are very clear monetisation opportunities for the enterprises. “At this point, I would say it is still a question mark and that is (something) which would evolve over the next 6 months and beyond,” said Gupta. Deepak Pargaonkar, vice president of Solution Engineering, Salesforce India, agreed that there is a huge opportunity for organisations and they can leverage a lot of capabilities, but one has to consider what is the end use. “Then there are other parameters about how safe and trusted it is going to be and how transformative it is going to be,” said Pargaonkar.



While AI is an opportunity and its use cases have increased over the decade, every technology upgrade has meant an equal number of challenges too. Abhijit Mazumder, chief information officer at TCS also agreed that the opportunity around generative AI is huge, and one should compare this to where the internet was 25 years back or the cloud was 10 years back. “4G is a good example. Each one of them has sprouted a new business model which would not have existed in the absence of such technologies. Ride-hailing apps like Uber and Ola would not have been there without 4G and the cloud together. So, there is a huge generative AI opportunity, but if you ask us to pinpoint where exactly that opportunity is, we don’t know that and that is the fun part of it and it is unexplored and that excites all of us.”



Jain of SAP said there are challenges even inside the organisations to share the data with software development (dev) and operations (ops) teams, due to the concerns around data privacy and information security. “The biggest challenge is how do you gather that data and curate it,” said Jain. Overall, to implement AI technology among enterprises, Gupta of Dell said the biggest challenge is data, which one has to create, protect and govern. “The biggest challenge is how to take this into production. You need to have the innovator (business leader), creator (developer), implementor (data scientist) and consumer (user group) all sitting together and thinking along the same lines.



However, awareness about technologies such as AI and the importance of data and changing processes is growing inside organisations. Viswanath Ramaswamy, vice president, technology, IBM India and South Asia said that five years back enterprises didn’t have the role of chief data officer and that position exists now in most large corporations and enterprises. In the India context, the issue is if the customer will go all the way to implement AI into its businesse in a serious way. Katragadda of Myelin Foundry said that his AI firm wanted to work 100 per cent for the Indian customers and did 80 per cent of the proof of concept for them. “However 80 per cent of our revenue and contracts came from abroad,” said Katragadda. “We got (foreign) customers, without going abroad.”



However, there are challenges related to the democratisation of high-end technologies such as AI and cloud by large tech companies and making them accessible to small businesses. Pargaonkar of Salesforce said that most organisations including Salesforce have realised that growth is coming from everywhere from large as well as small enterprises. He said that tech firms are making efforts to reach out to small businesses and are even creating plug-and-play products and solutions which are relevant to them. Ramaswamy said on another end of the spectrum, there are manufacturing and retail sectors, which are not highly regulated compared to banking. However, the need for survival made them change. “If you don’t change, somebody else is going to eat your lunch and that ‘somebody’ is an organisation which is data-ready and AI-driven,” said Ramaswamy. “The competitive forces have forced the legacy organisations to change.”



“There is a need to bring partners across the board. If you have got a Rs 10 crore organisation in Jabalpur and they don’t have a CIO, the ecosystem partner acts as a CIO,” said Gupta. Gupta of Dell said many of these small firms don’t have a chief information officer. He said to democratise technology at a grass root level there is a requirement to build an ecosystem.