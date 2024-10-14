Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / JC Flowers ARC invites counterbids for Rs 1,351 crore of bad debts

JC Flowers ARC invites counterbids for Rs 1,351 crore of bad debts

Entities interested in bidding for the assets are required to submit expressions of interest (EoIs) by October 16, after which they will have until October 31 to conduct due diligence

Photo: Wallpaper flare

Representational Image

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction (ARC), acting in its capacity as the trustee of JCF YES Trust, has invited counterbids, on a full cash basis, from entities interested in acquiring bad debts of five companies totalling Rs 1,351 crore through a Swiss challenge auction.

The five companies are Pan India Network Infravest (Rs 726.5 crore), Taleem Research Foundation (Rs 379 crore), Mount Litera Education Foundation (Rs 113.53 crore), Zee Learn Education Society (Rs 98.22 crore), and Gyanmala Public Education Trust (Rs 33.09 crore), according to an auction notice. JC Flowers has set a reserve price of Rs 505 crore, based on an anchor bid they have received from an ARC.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The proposed transaction will be conducted in a lot, and no bids for individual financial assets will be entertained.

Entities interested in bidding for the assets are required to submit expressions of interest (EoIs) by October 16, after which they will have until October 31 to conduct due diligence. Counterbids, if any, have to be submitted by November 6, at which point the highest bidder will be declared. In the event of counterbids, the anchor bidder will have the option to match the highest bid; if they do, they will be declared the successful bidder; otherwise, the highest counterbid will be declared the successful bidder.

In December 2022, JC Flowers ARC – backed by JC Flowers & Co LLC – purchased a pool of non-performing assets, with a principal balance of Rs 48,000 crore (approximately $6 billion), from Yes Bank. The portfolio was purchased at a consideration of Rs 11,200 crore, wherein the ARC purchased a 15 per cent vertical slice of the NPAs while Yes Bank retained the rest in the form of security receipts. Post-acquisition, the ARC is acting as the manager for the portfolio workout to optimise recoveries. The portfolio consists of non-performing and underperforming large corporate loans with significant real estate and infrastructure assets.

Also Read

Lenovo Tab P12, Lenovo Tab P12 review, Lenovo tab review, Tab P12 Review, Tab P12, Lenovo Tab, Big screen tablet, android tablet, lenovo tablet big screen

Meity to meet IT hardware companies next week to discuss import rules

cvijayakumar

HCLTech Q2 results: Net profit rises 10.5% to Rs 4,235 cr, revenue up 8.2%

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan

Salman Khan told to avoid visitors after murder of friend Baba Siddique

Conglomerates, Indian companies

Indian conglomerates to invest $800 billion over 10 years: S&P Ratings

Air India, Air India Bomb threat

2 IndiGo flights delayed, 1 Air India flight diverted due to bomb hoaxes

Topics : bad debts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon