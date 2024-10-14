Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Amazon Smbhav Hackathon to boost AI, tech innovations for small biz

Amazon Smbhav Hackathon to boost AI, tech innovations for small biz

The top three teams will compete for an exclusive visit to the Amazon headquarters in Seattle, along with cash prizes totalling up to Rs 10 lakh, as well as opportunities for mentorship and networking

amazon

Participants will address challenges like utilising social media for product promotion, optimizing multi-channel fulfilment, easing cross-border trade, and creating sustainable e-commerce solutions(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon India on Monday announced the Smbhav Hackathon 2024, a nationwide competition aimed at developing next-generation technologies and AI-driven innovations specifically for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the e-commerce sector.

The hackathon is a precursor to Amazon Smbhav 2024, the fifth edition of the company's flagship annual summit in India. For this event, Amazon has collaborated with Startup India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) - India, and the NIF Incubation and Entrepreneurship Council (NIFientreC).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The hackathon will emphasise innovations that can influence the growth and success of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the fast-changing digital environment, the company said in a statement.

 

Participants will address challenges like utilising social media for product promotion, optimizing multi-channel fulfilment, easing cross-border trade, and creating sustainable e-commerce solutions.

The top three teams will compete for an exclusive visit to the Amazon headquarters in Seattle, along with cash prizes totalling up to Rs 10 lakh, as well as opportunities for mentorship and networking, it said.

"The collaboration between NIF, NIFientreC, Startup India, DPIIT, and Amazon exemplifies how the private sector can synergise with the government to transcend boundaries and realize collective objectives.

More From This Section

Cred logo

Cred launches new features as it expands financial services products

Amazon

Consumer court directs Amazon to pay Rs 40k refund over hacked smartphone

textile industry, company, MSMEs, jobs, employment

Alok Industries Q2: Loss widens to Rs 262 cr; revenue dips to Rs 885.6 cr

Spicejet

SpiceJet faces new insolvency case over Rs 58 crore unpaid dues to lessor

Airtel

Ericsson wins multi-billion dollar 5G equipment contract from Bharti Airtel

"The Amazon Smbhav Hackathon presents a transformative opportunity for grassroots innovators, students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and SMBs across India to unleash their creativity and shape the future of e-commerce," Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, said.

Applications for the hackathon open on October 14, with the deadline for idea submissions on November 14, the announcement of shortlisted ideas on November 18, the prototype submission deadline on November 24, virtual Demo Days on December 5-6, and results announcement scheduled for Amazon Smbhav 2024 event on December 10.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amazon

Amazon Business reports over 134% growth on Corporate Gifting Store

Amazon

Amazon India faces backlash: How one man keeps winning contests for 10 yrs

amazon

To improve efficiency, Amazon develops new system for faster deliveries

Amazon partners with Startup India, DPIIT to enhance startups growth

Amazon partners with Startup India, DPIIT to enhance startups growth

Manish Tiwary, MD, Nestle India

Amazon, Unilever veteran Manish Tiwary set to become Nestle India MD

Topics : Amazon India Amazon artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon