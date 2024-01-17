Jindal Power offers Rs 4,203 crore for distressed coal-fired power plant

India's Jindal Power has offered 42.03 billion rupees ($505.77 million) for a distressed coal-fired power plant, the company told the insolvency court on Wednesday, topping an offer made by billionaire Gautam Adani's power firm.
Adani Power had last month quoted 41 billion rupees ($493.38 million) for the 1,980-megawatt power plant in central India ensnared in insolvency proceedings.
Jindal Power, a unit of Jindal Steel and Power, had last week asked India's insolvency court to allow it to participate in an auction for the Amarkantak project.
