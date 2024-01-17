Sensex (    %)
                        
Jindal Power offers Rs 4,203 crore for distressed coal-fired power plant

Adani Power had last month quoted 41 billion rupees ($493.38 million) for the 1,980-megawatt power plant in central India ensnared in insolvency proceedings

Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

India's Jindal Power has offered 42.03 billion rupees ($505.77 million) for a distressed coal-fired power plant, the company told the insolvency court on Wednesday, topping an offer made by billionaire Gautam Adani's power firm.
Adani Power had last month quoted 41 billion rupees ($493.38 million) for the 1,980-megawatt power plant in central India ensnared in insolvency proceedings.
Jindal Power, a unit of Jindal Steel and Power, had last week asked India's insolvency court to allow it to participate in an auction for the Amarkantak project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

