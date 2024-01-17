Sensex (    %)
                        
LTIMindtree Q3 results: Profit rises 16.8% to Rs 1,169 cr, misses estimates

Consolidated net profit of India's sixth-largest IT company rose 16.8% to 11.69 billion rupees ($140.63 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023

LTIMindtree

Photo: LTIMindtree

Reuters BENGALURU
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

Indian IT services firm LTIMindtree reported a smaller-than-expected profit for the third quarter on Wednesday as a challenging macro environment led to clients cutting spending.
Consolidated net profit of India's sixth-largest IT company rose 16.8% to 11.69 billion rupees ($140.63 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023, compared with analysts' average estimate of 11.76 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : LTIMindtree Q3 results IT Industry IT sector

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

