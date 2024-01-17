LTIMindtree Q3 results: Profit rises 16.8% to Rs 1,169 cr, misses estimates

Indian IT services firm LTIMindtree reported a smaller-than-expected profit for the third quarter on Wednesday as a challenging macro environment led to clients cutting spending.
Consolidated net profit of India's sixth-largest IT company rose 16.8% to 11.69 billion rupees ($140.63 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023, compared with analysts' average estimate of 11.76 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.
