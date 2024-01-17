Sensex (    %)
                        
BHEL gets 2,400 MW greenfield power project from NLC India in Odisha

This is the largest power sector order won by the company through competitive bidding, BHEL said in a statement

Bhel

Bhel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

State-owned BHEL on Wednesday said it has bagged an order to set up a 2,400 MW supercritical thermal power project (STPP) from coal PSU NLC India Ltd.
This is the largest power sector order won by the company through competitive bidding, BHEL said in a statement.
"BHEL bags an order for setting up a 2,400 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project. BHEL has won the prestigious order under International Competitive Bidding (ICB) for the greenfield project on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis at Jharsuguda in Odisha," the company said.
The scope of the EPC contract includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection, and commissioning of crucial equipment, such as boilers, turbines, generators, and other auxiliary systems, for the 3x800 MW thermal power project.
The scope also includes boilers with biomass co-firing capability and highly efficient latest pollution control equipment. The project will be commissioned within 64 months. On commissioning, this plant will contribute to meeting the future base load requirement of electricity in the country.
The major equipment will be manufactured at BHEL's Trichy, Haridwar, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Bengaluru, Ranipet, Bhopal, Rudrapur, and Varanasi plants while the company's power sector southern region will be responsible for the civil works, and erection and commissioning of the equipment.
BHEL has a long-standing partnership with NLCIL and installed a significant 77 per cent of the coal/lignite-based power stations of the utility, totalling 3,590 MW.
It is the largest manufacturer of power generation equipment in the country and has been a major partner in the country's vision to achieve self-reliance in energy.

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

