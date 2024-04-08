Jio gains 3.59 million users in February, crosses 40% market share

Reliance Jio continued to strengthen its position in the Indian telecom market, gaining 3.59 million new users in February, according to the latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai). However, this was lower than the record 4.17 million users the company had acquired in January.

The company's growth has largely come at the expense of Vodafone Idea (Vi), which has been experiencing significant customer attrition for the past 23 months. Vi saw 1.02 million users leave their service, compared to 1.52 million in January. For the past four straight months, the telco has lost more than a million subscribers each month.

State-owned operator BSNL lost 0.17 million users in February, which was lower than the 1.17 million users who left in January.

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest player in the market, saw its subscriber count increase by 1.53 million users.

In February, Jio's subscriber market share crossed 40 per cent for the first time, rising to 40.15 per cent, while Airtel held a 32.97 per cent share. Vi's market share further slid to 18.93 per cent in February, five months after the company's national share dipped below 20 per cent. BSNL had a market share of 7.78 per cent.

Jio continues to lead among private telcos Month Change in users base (million) Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea BSNL Apr-23 3.04 0.07 -2.9 -0.72 May-23 3.03 1.32 -2.81 -1.48 Jun-23 2.27 1.4 -1.28 -1.88 Jul-23 3.9 1.5 -1.2 -1.41 Aug-23 3.24 1 -0.04 -2.22 Sep-23 3.47 1.32 -0.74 -2.33 Oct-23 3.15 0.35 -2.04 -0.63 Nov-23 3.44 1.74 -1.07 -0.93 Dec-23 3.94 1.85 -1.36 -0.15 Jan-24 4.17 0.75 -1.52 -1.18 Feb-24 3.59 1.53 -1.02 -0.17 Total in FY24 (Apr-Feb) 37.24 12.83 -15.98 -13.1

Source : TRAI