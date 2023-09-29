close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

JioMart witnesses seven-fold increase in monthly orders through WhatsApp

With an end-to-end shopping experience within WhatsApp, JioMart has been able to engage consumers hesitant to shop online, according to a company statement

reliance jiomart

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As JioMart and WhatsApp complete a year of collaboration, the companies stated that the partnership has been among the most successful in the domestic retail sector. JioMart revealed it has witnessed a sevenfold increase in monthly orders through WhatsApp compared to the same period last year.

With an end-to-end shopping experience within WhatsApp, JioMart has been able to engage consumers hesitant to shop online, according to a company statement. This ease-of-use functionality has enabled a sixfold month-on-month growth in new customer conversion on JioMart via WhatsApp.

Sandhya Devanathan, vice president of Meta India, said, "JioMart's end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp was a global-first innovative integration for Meta, and we are pleased with this strategic partnership. The growth JioMart has experienced in both sales and customer acquisition on WhatsApp attests to the fact that businesses and individuals find messaging a faster, more convenient way to accomplish tasks."

She further noted that business messaging is an area gaining real momentum and these chat-based experiences will be a game-changer globally.

Last year, in a global-first product experience initiative, Jio Platforms partnered with Meta to offer JioMart on WhatsApp.

Sandeep Varaganti, chief executive officer of JioMart, said, "The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp last year has been an extraordinary success; we have truly democratised digital commerce for everyone and brought in new customers. In fact, we have seen a sixfold month-on-month growth in new customers coming from this platform."

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

Dunzo seeks $20 million additional investment from Reliance Retail

Novo Nordisk India head eyes 2026 Wegovy launch, warns against copycats

MEIL secures Rs 5,400 crore crude oil refinery project in Mongolia

Lupin gets EIR Status from US FDA for Nagpur Unit-1 manufacturing facility

Magicpin partners NCCF, ONDC to sell groceries at low price in Delhi-NCR

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering gets $648 mn contract in Mongolia


He added that JioMart has been expanding its offerings on the platform and now has multiple categories available in the catalogue, ranging from groceries and fashion to electronics. "We will also soon offer collections from the Reliance Jewels range. Together, we are committed to making this new digital shopping channel a success and filling the needs of digitally hesitant customers, reaching a larger audience across the country," Varaganti stated.
Topics : WhatsApp Pay JioMart WhatsApp payment

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon