JioMart witnesses seven-fold increase in monthly orders through WhatsApp

As JioMart and WhatsApp complete a year of collaboration, the companies stated that the partnership has been among the most successful in the domestic retail sector. JioMart revealed it has witnessed a sevenfold increase in monthly orders through WhatsApp compared to the same period last year.

With an end-to-end shopping experience within WhatsApp, JioMart has been able to engage consumers hesitant to shop online, according to a company statement. This ease-of-use functionality has enabled a sixfold month-on-month growth in new customer conversion on JioMart via WhatsApp.

Sandhya Devanathan, vice president of Meta India, said, "JioMart's end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp was a global-first innovative integration for Meta, and we are pleased with this strategic partnership. The growth JioMart has experienced in both sales and customer acquisition on WhatsApp attests to the fact that businesses and individuals find messaging a faster, more convenient way to accomplish tasks."

She further noted that business messaging is an area gaining real momentum and these chat-based experiences will be a game-changer globally.

Last year, in a global-first product experience initiative, Jio Platforms partnered with Meta to offer JioMart on WhatsApp.

Sandeep Varaganti, chief executive officer of JioMart, said, "The launch of JioMart on WhatsApp last year has been an extraordinary success; we have truly democratised digital commerce for everyone and brought in new customers. In fact, we have seen a sixfold month-on-month growth in new customers coming from this platform."

He added that JioMart has been expanding its offerings on the platform and now has multiple categories available in the catalogue, ranging from groceries and fashion to electronics. "We will also soon offer collections from the Reliance Jewels range. Together, we are committed to making this new digital shopping channel a success and filling the needs of digitally hesitant customers, reaching a larger audience across the country," Varaganti stated.