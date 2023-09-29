close
Magicpin partners NCCF, ONDC to sell groceries at low price in Delhi-NCR

Under the new arrangement, magicpin has started sale of Chana Dal at Rs 120 per kg and onions at Rs 50 per 2 kg, catering to more than 100 pin code areas in the National Capital Region (NCR)

Magicpin, magicpin

The service is initially available for Gurugram and Delhi residents | Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Hyperlocal e-commerce firm magicpin has partnered with government-backed NCCF to sell groceries, including onions and pulses, through the Open Network for Digital Commerce at low price, the company said on Friday.
The partnership follows a collaboration of magicpin with National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India (NCCF) for selling tomato at Rs 70 per kilogramme when its prices were above Rs 100 a kg in the market.
"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with NCCF and leverage ONDC to serve the community by making essential commodities easily accessible," magicpin said, adding, "we're committed to ONDC's mission to democratise the e-commerce system."

Under the new arrangement, magicpin has started sale of Chana Dal at Rs 120 per kg and onions at Rs 50 per 2 kg, catering to more than 100 pin code areas in the National Capital Region (NCR).
The service is initially available for Gurugram and Delhi residents.
"This sale will be further extended to over 10 cities in a phased manner. In line with the government's mission to utilise the potential of digital platforms and bolster e-commerce accessibility, magicpin, acting as the buyer app, will facilitate the purchase of 2 kg of Chana Dal at Rs 120 plus delivery charges and 2 kg of onions at Rs 50 plus delivery charges," the statement said.
As part of collaboration, magicpin will be responsible for setting up the catalog, pricing, margin allocation, communication of delivery times and messaging, formulation of return policies and non-delivery protocols with other buyer apps, and coordination with third-party logistics for order dispatch and handling.

Orders placed before 3 pm will be delivered the next day and the ones placed after 3 pm will be delivered a day after the next day. The delivery of the order placed will be completed within 48 hours, the statement said.

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

