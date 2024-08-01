Business Standard
JSW MG Motor India christens first electric CUV model as MG Windsor

In November, China's largest automaker SAIC Motor inked a joint venture agreement with JSW Group to accelerate the transformation and growth of MG Motor in India

JSW MG Motor India

MG Motor is a British brand that is owned by Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JSW MG Motor India on Thursday said it has named its first CUV electric vehicle as MG Windsor.
In November, China's largest automaker SAIC Motor inked a joint venture agreement with JSW Group to accelerate the transformation and growth of MG Motor in India.
MG Motor is a British brand that is owned by Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor.
"We are excited to reveal the name of our upcoming CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) as MG Windsor. Windsor Castle is renowned worldwide.
"The advanced tech offerings and the futuristic aerodynamic exterior further add to the appeal of the car. The MG Windsor caters to consumers who seek the best of both worlds comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV," Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW MG Motor India, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : JSW Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

