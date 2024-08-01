JSW MG Motor India christens first electric CUV model as MG Windsor

JSW MG Motor India on Thursday said it has named its first CUV electric vehicle as MG Windsor.

In November, China's largest automaker SAIC Motor inked a joint venture agreement with JSW Group to accelerate the transformation and growth of MG Motor in India.

MG Motor is a British brand that is owned by Shanghai-headquartered SAIC Motor.

"We are excited to reveal the name of our upcoming CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) as MG Windsor. Windsor Castle is renowned worldwide.

"The advanced tech offerings and the futuristic aerodynamic exterior further add to the appeal of the car. The MG Windsor caters to consumers who seek the best of both worlds comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV," Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer at JSW MG Motor India, said.