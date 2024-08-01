Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India becomes the largest market for Meta AI usage, says senior executive

That India is the largest market for Meta AI usage is significant, as this was opened to all users only a few months back

Meta AI

Meta AI

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has emerged as the largest geography for Meta AI usage, said a senior executive of the company.

Susan Li, chief financial officer, mentioned this during the company’s second quarter CY24 results call but did not provide details.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“People have used Meta AI for billions of queries since we first introduced it. We're seeing particularly promising signs on WhatsApp in terms of retention and engagement, which has coincided with India becoming our largest market for Meta AI usage,” she said.

That India is the largest market for Meta AI usage is significant, as this was opened to all users only a few months back.

Meta AI is now available in over 20 countries and eight languages. In India, Meta launched its AI features in June 2024.

WhatsApp India has around 500 million users, making it one of the largest users of WhatsApp globally.

More From This Section

India's hospitality sector to see strong tailwinds, says Thomas Cook MD

Bank of Baroda to recover Rs 10K cr from bad loans in FY25, says CEO

Apple iPhone shipments drop 14% amid rising competition; value share falls

Adani's Super app launches digital lending trials with fintechs and NBFCs

Govt extends minimum public shareholding deadline for PSUs till Aug 2026


Li also said that they expect AI will help businesses communicate with customers more efficiently through messaging. “We’re starting by testing the ability for businesses to use AI in their chats with customers to help sell their goods and services and to generate leads,” she added.

She also pointed out that the company is in the early stages and continues to expand the number of advertisers they are testing.

In India, WhatsApp business messaging has been increasing its presence.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta, said that business AI is a big piece. “We’re still in alpha testing with more and more businesses. Over time, I think that just like every business has a website, a social media presence, and an email address, in the future I think that every business will also have an AI agent that their customers can interact with,” he added.

Also Read

Tech wrap May 28: Xiaomi 14 Civi launch on Jun 12, Pixel 8a review and more

WhatsApp tests customisable colour themes for chat bubbles on iOS: Report

Telegram platform to hit 1 billion active users within a year, says founder

WhatsApp now allows DTC bus commuters to book QR tickets on its platform

WhatsApp: Meta mulls AI-powered image editor for instant messaging platform

Topics : WhatsApp in India Facebook Mark Zuckerberg

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon