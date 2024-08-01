India becomes the largest market for Meta AI usage, says senior executive

India has emerged as the largest geography for Meta AI usage, said a senior executive of the company.

Susan Li, chief financial officer, mentioned this during the company's second quarter CY24 results call but did not provide details.

“People have used Meta AI for billions of queries since we first introduced it. We're seeing particularly promising signs on WhatsApp in terms of retention and engagement, which has coincided with India becoming our largest market for Meta AI usage,” she said.

That India is the largest market for Meta AI usage is significant, as this was opened to all users only a few months back.

Meta AI is now available in over 20 countries and eight languages. In India, Meta launched its AI features in June 2024.

WhatsApp India has around 500 million users, making it one of the largest users of WhatsApp globally.

Li also said that they expect AI will help businesses communicate with customers more efficiently through messaging. “We’re starting by testing the ability for businesses to use AI in their chats with customers to help sell their goods and services and to generate leads,” she added.

She also pointed out that the company is in the early stages and continues to expand the number of advertisers they are testing.

In India, WhatsApp business messaging has been increasing its presence.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta, said that business AI is a big piece. “We’re still in alpha testing with more and more businesses. Over time, I think that just like every business has a website, a social media presence, and an email address, in the future I think that every business will also have an AI agent that their customers can interact with,” he added.